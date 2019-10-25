According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report published on Friday, the United States' (US) economy is expected to expand by 1.9% in the third quarter of the year and 0.9% in the last quarter.

"News from this week's data releases left the nowcast for 2019:Q3 broadly unchanged and decreased the nowcast for 2019:Q4 by 0.1 percentage point," the NY Fed said in its publication. "Negative surprises from manufacturing data accounted for most of the decrease for 2019:Q4."