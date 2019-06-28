NY Fed's GDP Nowcast ticks down to 1.3% for second quarter

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report, the U.S. economy is expected to expand by 1.3% in the second quarter and 1.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

"News from this week's data releases decreased the nowcast for both quarters by 0.1 percentage point.," NY Fed said.

"Negative surprises from housing data and the Advance Durable Goods Report accounted for most of the decrease."

The greenback didn't pay any attention to the data and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.14% on the day at 96.08.