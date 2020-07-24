NY Fed's GDP Nowcast for Q2 2020 unchanged at -14.3%

The US economy is expected to contract by 14.3% in the second quarter before expanding by 13.3% in the third quarter, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday.

"News from this week’s data releases left the nowcast for 2020:Q2 largely unchanged and increased the nowcast for 2020:Q3 by 0.1 percentage point," the NY Fed said in its weekly publication. "A postive surprise from New Home Sales data accounted for most of the increase for 2020:Q3."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 94.45.