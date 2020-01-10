NY Fed's GDP Nowcast fell to 1.1% for Q4 2019

The US economy is expected to expand by 1.1% in the last quarter of 2019 and by 1.2% in the first quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday.

"News from this week's data releases decreased the nowcast for 2019:Q4 by 0.1 percentage point and left the nowcast for 2020:Q1 broadly unchanged," the NY Fed's publication read. "Negative news from international trade data accounted for most of the decrease."

The US Dollar Index paid no mind to this report and stays flat on the day near 97.40.