NY Fed: Year-ahead inflation expectations remain unchanged

NY Fed: Year-ahead inflation expectations remain unchangedBy Eren Sengezer
"Results from the August 2017 Survey of Consumer Expectations show a mainly stable outlook. Inflation expectations were unchanged at the one-year horizon and decreased slightly at the three-year horizon," the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday.
Key highlights:
- Median inflation expectations were unchanged at the one-year horizon (at 2.5%), and decreased slightly at the three-year horizon (from 2.7% in July to 2.6% in August).
- Median home price change expectations increased slightly from 3.2% in July to 3.3% in August, which is in line with the average over the past year.
- Median one-year ahead earnings growth expectations decreased slightly from 2.6% in July to 2.5% in August, but remain well above the trailing 12-month average of 2.3%.
- Mean unemployment expectations—or the mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now—decreased slightly to 35.4%, the lowest level since February 2015.
