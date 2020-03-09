NY Fed Survey: US consumer inflation expectations stable

The latest Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday showed that US consumers’ inflation expectations stabilized in February.

Key quotes

The median home price change expectation increased slightly to 3.1 percent, its highest value since November 2018.

The outlook for what inflation will be over the next year was unchanged last month at 2.5%, which is based on a rotating panel of about 1,300 households.

US dollar index reaction

The US dollar index is virtually unaffected by the above findings, as it consolidates the fresh leg down to the weakest level since September 2018 of 94.66.

At the moment, the spot trades at 95.04, down 0.95% on the day.