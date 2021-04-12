NY Fed Survey: One-year median inflation expectations rise to 3.2%, highest since mid-2014

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations revealed on Monday that median inflation expectations at the one-year and three-year horizons rose to 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively.
Additional takeaways
"Inflation expectations at both horizons have increased steadily over the past five months and they are now at their highest since mid-2014."
"Median one-year ahead expected earnings growth decreased 0.2 percentage point in March returning to 2.0%, the level at which it remained between July 2020 and January 2021."
"The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months decreased from 14.2% in February to 12.8% in March, the lowest reading in almost three years."
"The median expected growth in household income increased by 0.4 percentage point to 2.8% in March, the highest level since January of last year."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this publication and was last seen posting small daily losses at 92.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
