According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Staff Nowcast report, the effects of this week’s news were small and on balance left the nowcast for 2017:Q2 unchanged and nudged the 2017:Q3 nowcast down by 0.2 percentage point.

The most significant news of the week came from the ISM release. Its negative effect was mostly offset by the positive effect of data revisions, especially for 2017:Q2.