The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed on Monday that the US Consumers' one-year inflation expectations rose to 6.8% in June from 6.6% in May. The three-year inflation expectations, however, declined to 3.6% from 3.9%.
Key takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Consumers see home prices up 4.4% in the next year, down from 5.8% in May."
"Consumers' year-ahead earnings growth expectations were unchanged in June at 3%."
"Consumers' median 1-year household income growth expectation rises to 3.2% in June from 3.0% in May."
"Consumers on average see 40.4% probability of higher unemployment rate in a year, highest since April 2020."
"Consumers' median 1-year household spending growth expectation declines to 8.4% in June from 9.0% in May."
"A rising share of consumers say credit has been harder to get in the last year and will be in the year ahead."
"More than half of US consumers say their household financial situation deteriorated from a year ago and nearly half expect it to worsen in the year ahead, both up from May."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower from the multi-decade high it set above 108.00 earlier in the day and was last seen rising 0.9% on the day at 107.85.
