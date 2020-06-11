NY Fed is adjusting minimum bid rate and timing of repo operations citing improvements in US dollar funding market conditions

The New York Federal Reserve has stated that the desk is adjusting minimum bid rate and timing of repo operations given substantial improvements in US dollar funding market conditions.
Statement Regarding Repurchase Operations
The Open Market Trading Desk (the Desk) at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has released the schedule of large-scale overnight and term repurchase agreement (repo) operations for the monthly period from June 12, 2020 through July 13, 2020.
The Desk is adjusting the minimum bid rate and timing of repo operations given the substantial improvements in U.S. dollar funding market conditions. Beginning June 16, 2020, the Desk will set the minimum bid rate on overnight and one-month term repo operations equal to the rate of interest on excess reserves (IOER) on the day of the operation plus an additional spread of five and ten basis points, respectively. In addition, beginning June 22, 2020, the Desk plans to shift daily overnight repo operations to the afternoon.
Beginning with this month’s release, the Desk will no longer publish daily updates with the next business day’s operational details. Detailed information on the schedule and parameters of term and overnight repo operations can be found on the Repurchase Agreement Operational Details and Repurchase Agreement Frequently Asked Questions pages.
The Desk will continue to adjust repo operations as appropriate to support effective policy implementation and the smooth functioning of short-term U.S. dollar funding markets, consistent with the FOMC directive to the Desk.
Market implications
The shortage of dollars offshore meant that the market maker orders for swaps were squeezed through a bottleneck which forced the greenback higher at the start of the crisis.
This resulted in a collaboration of central banks around the world to agree on unprecedented measures designed to free up supply liquidity in the US dollar swap lines which eventually brought some calm to markets and eventually pressured the greenback.
The latest news is, therefore, a further weight and capping the greenback that has otherwise been enjoying a bought of risk-off demand since the bearishness of the Federal Reserve's presser yesterday.
At the time of writing, DXY trades 0.73% higher on the day at 96.76.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses the 1.1300 level amid run to safety
The EUR/USD is settling below the 1.1300 level as the greenback strengthened on panic selling in US markets. fed’s echoes still taking their toll on financial markets.
AUD/USD approaching 0.6800 as risk aversion hits hard
The Australian dollar lost over 200 pips from its post-Fed peak against the greenback, as Wall Street collapsed, with the DJIA losing roughly 7%, its worst day in over three months.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
XAU/USD rally stalls below $1,740/45 resistance area
The XAU/USD is on track to end its three-day rally from $1,670 lows last week after failing to break resistance at $1,740/45 area.
Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support
Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.