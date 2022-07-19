Nvidia and AMD disgruntled on CHIPS Act bill lacking research tax credit.

US Senate may vote on the bill as soon as Tuesday.

Present version of the CHIPS Act only subsidizes semiconductor manufacturing, benefiting Intel.

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul owns around 20,000 NVDA shares worth about $3.2M.

NVDA stock and AMD stock are hinting at bullish technical setups.

Semiconductor stocks are gathering market attention as all eyes are locked on the US Senate this week, with rumors emerging that the upper body is preparing to vote on a version of the CHIPS Act. The legislation would grant as much as $52 billion in subsidies to onshore semiconductor production in the US, but fabless chip designers like Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stand to lose out.

NVDA and AMD, the most revered chipmakers in the country, were hoping for a research tax credit. Still, the Senate's current version has cut that credit out, leaving the vast majority of the bill's benefits to producers like Intel, Micron and Texas Instruments.

Despite the slight from the powers that be, both stocks are advancing in Tuesday's premarket. NVDA stock is ahead by 0.8% at $162.37, and AMD shares have advanced 0.6% at $81.92.

Nvidia, AMD Stock News: Intel has all the power with the CHIPS Act

Intel's plan to build a $20 billion advanced chip manufacturing plant outside Columbus, Ohio, has given the semiconductor giant unusual power in crafting a bill that will affect the US chip industry for decades to come. The company led by CEO Patrick Gelsinger even stalled the groundbreaking ceremony for its Ohio operation last month in order to force a vote on the promised subsidies. What had been a mix of incentives in an earlier House of Representatives bill that included a tax credit for semiconductor research has been cut in order to craft a piece of legislation more acceptable to a majority of Congressmen.

CHIPS bill currently being discussed is much more focused on getting chipmakers to fabricate their chips in the US. The Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, has been pointing to STMicroelectronics and GlobalFoundries, the spin-off of AMD, agreeing to build a chip foundry in France earlier this month. Since the early 1990s, US chip production has fallen from 37% to just 12%. Last year's chip shortage was the straw that broke the camel's back, and US politicians became eager to transform the industry by onshoring production.

Fabless chip designers like AMD, Nvidia and Qualcomm, however, appear to be losing out to the industry's grandfather – Intel. Though the latter has spent the last few years losing ground in the PC segment to AMD et al, remaining a capital-intensive business has given it renewed power. Even semiconductor trade associations and lobbyists are wondering if AMD and Nvidia will publically denounce the bill. From their point of view, why support a bill that largely helps one of your main competitors.

For its part, Intel is less focused on whether AMD or Nvidia can pick up any scraps. Rather Intel lobbyists are hard at work ensuring that the anti-China spirit of the bill does not inadvertently affect its own business in China. One detail still being mulled over is a sub-section that prevents companies that receive subsidies in the bill from building or expanding any advanced chip manufacturing plants in China. Thus far, "advanced chips" are said to be those smaller than 28 nanometers.

An Intel spokesperson said:

Intel and many companies in our industry have come together with our trade association to provide input to policymakers in order to ensure that we have the best legislation possible and don’t inadvertently undermine the global competitiveness of companies that receive CHIPS funds.

Intel instead wants to give the Secretary of Commerce the ability to rule on such investments in China, so that it can continue producing legacy chips there and not be held back by a static limitation.

Paul Pelosi could also lose out with Nvidia

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul has been in the headlines lately for his many investments in Nvidia. Most of the news focuses on Paul Pelosi's exercising of NVDA call options in the lead-up to the CHIPS Act legislation. The facts are somewhat less spellbinding however. Mr. Pelosi did exercise 200 call contracts with a $100 strike price back on June 17. He appears to have purchased them sometime in 2021 – or even earlier, however. According to the Congressional filing that Nancy Pelosi has to file by law within 45 days of transactions by her or a family member, he did not produce capital gains larger than $200. In other words, Pelosi likely took a loss on the call options.

Should have exercised those calls last November, Paul!

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi

The Pelosis should now own about 20,000 NVDA shares, which are worth about $3.2 million, after exercising these call options. This is in addition to 5,000 shares of Nvidia stock purchased on June 23, 2021. Paul Pelosi may have exercised the options to try to rescue a win from the clutches of an obvious loss, but either way, he and Mrs. Pelosi are now very long Nvidia stock.

Maybe they know something we do not? Could the House reinsert the research tax credit after all?

NVDA stock forecast: Positive signs hinting at turnaround?

Nvidia stock gained over 2% on Monday as the entire US market benefited from Federal Reserve hawks saying that a 100-basis-point increase in the Fed funds rate this month was out of the question. Additionally, solid earnings results from Goldman Sachs (GS) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) kept the market optimistic.

NVDA stock 9-day moving average has narrowed toward the 21-day counterpart, which is a positive sign. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has also crossed over. Bulls will be holding out for $173.30, the June 27 high. Above here is $192.37, the resistance level from early June. Both price levels are targets for bulls in the event of a catalyst.

NVDA daily chart

AMD stock forecast: MACD crossover offering bullish perspective

AMD stock recently experienced a crossover on the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, which offers a bullish piece of evidence. It did not hurt that the July 13 low was much higher than the July 5 low as higher lows are usually the first facts that precede a reversal. AMD share price will still need to close above the $87.50 mark on the daily chart.

AMD shares experienced resistance there back on the June 27 swing high. Bulls will watch for the 9-day moving average to overtake the 21-day before pouncing on AMD and pushing it up to the psychological target of $100.