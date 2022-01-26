NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia tumbles further as company prepares to move on from Arm acquisition

NASDAQ:NVDA falls by 4.48% during Tuesday’s trading session.

NASDAQ is finally looking to move on from its failed acquisition of Arm.

Meta Platforms is working with NVIDIA to bring the Metaverse online.

NASDAQ:NVDA saw its losses hit 26% so far this year as the ongoing tech weakness and market pain continued on Tuesday. Shares of the chip maker were down by 4.48% and closed the trading session at $223.24. At the time of this writing, shares of NVDA are down further 2.75% in after hours trading. Despite the late day rally on Monday, the NASDAQ erased any momentum by Tuesday as the tech-heavy index dropped by a further 2.28% to lead the broader markets lower. The NASDAQ continues to fall deeper into correction territory as it has now plummeted by 15% since the start of the year.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

While the weakness in the NASDAQ hit NVIDIA once again on Tuesday, it was a company-specific report that sent investors running. Bloomberg reported earlier in the day that NVIDIA’s $40 billion proposed acquisition of Arm Ltd. from Softbank has been abandoned. There has been some pushback from regulators as well as other major governments like China, and any resolution could take months or even years to complete. In fact, Bloomberg also reported that Softbank could be preparing for Arm Ltd. to go public via an IPO at some point in the near future if the deal with NVIDIA indeed falls through.

NVIDIA stock forecast

Work is already under way on the largest AI computer in history as Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) works with NVIDIA and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) to build it. The supercomputer will reportedly have over 16,000 GPUs and 4,000 of AMD’s Epyc processors to officially bring the Metaverse online at some point in the not too distant future. Late last year, Facebook officially changed its name to Meta Platforms in preparation of the Metaverse’s impending arrival.