NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia drops again as tech weakness continues

On the fabrication side of the chip industry, a couple of heavyweights are having a contest to see which company can spend the most money on upgrades. Korean giant Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) are dedicating $37 billion and $44 billion respectively to upgrade their chip fabrication infrastructure around the world. Samsung recently announced a major production facility in Texas that will cost upwards of $17 billion. Both companies are improving their infrastructure to insure another chip shortage does not happen again anytime soon.

Tech weakness continued on Tuesday despite a major acquisition by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Setting a new record price for a tech merger, Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard for a cool $68.7 billion in an all cash deal that will see the tech giant emerge as the new leader of the gaming industry. Microsoft insinuated that the acquisition would allow them to move the gaming industry into the Metaverse. Gaming? Metaverse? This seems like a pairing that might be calling upon NVIDIA in the future as the chip maker establishes itself as a leader in the field of enterprise services via its Omniverse platform.

NASDAQ:NVDA has been battered by the ongoing tech weakness this year as shares have now fallen by 14% since the start of 2022. On Tuesday, shares fell a further 3.86% and closed the trading day at $259.03. It was another bleak day across the broader markets as all three major indices closed lower to start the week. The NASDAQ took a major hit as ten-year treasury bond yields soared higher, leaving the tech-heavy index to extend its decline by 2.6%. Big banks kicked off earnings season on a sour note leading the Dow Jones to tumble by 543 basis points, while the S&P 500 also sank by 1.84%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.