NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia dips again to close the week as chip stocks remain mixed

Despite some positive analyst forecasts for 2022, a majority of the chip sector was feeling the pain this past week. On Friday, other semiconductor companies like AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) were all trading in the red once again. On the flip side, some companies that had been singled out by analysts for potential growth were trading higher including Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).

A report from JPMorgan has shed some light on the concerns over the ongoing chip shortage that has affected production for the better part of two years. The investment bank reported that chips that are used in electric vehicle production have all but returned to regular production capacity, citing chip manufacturing plants in Malaysia are operating at 100% capacity. While this is a positive development for the chip sector, the rise in COVID-19 cases may threaten production capacity moving forward once again.

NASDAQ: NVDA investors must think that Wednesday’s late-session rally was a mirage, as the stock continues its downward trajectory following the brief reprieve. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 2.06% and closed the trading week at $278.01. It was another tumultuous week for the chip giant, as shares of NVDA fell a further 8% amidst the ongoing sell off in growth names. All three major indices closed the session in the red once again, an occurrence that has become quite the norm for investors to see. The Dow Jones plummeted by 532 basis points, while the benchmark S&P 500 fell by 1.03%, and the NASDAQ edged lower by 0.07%.

