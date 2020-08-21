NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia Corporation looks firm near $495.00

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is hovering around the $495.00 area.

US markets open Friday’s session in a mixed fashion.

Shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) navigate the $495 area in the wake of the opening bell in Wall St. at the end of the week.

(NASDAQ: NVDA) is adding to Thursday’s gains and is trading at shouting distance from the psychological $500.00 mark per share on Friday.

The semiconductor-maker forecasted Q3 revenues around $4.40 billion, above analysts’ predictions just below $3.98 billion.

NVDA Stock Prediction

At the moment, (NASDAQ: NVDA) is up 2.10% at $495.98. A drop below $4751.15 (low Aug.20) could expose $431.83 (low Aug.11).