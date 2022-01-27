NVDA Stock Price: Nvidia climbs higher as markets shrug off collapse of Arm deal

- NASDAQ:NVDA gained 2.01% during Wednesday’s trading session.
- Bank of America is bullish on NVIDIA’s deal with Arm falling through.
- The US Commerce Secretary calls the chip shortage a crisis.
NASDAQ:NVDA investors showed a strong united force on Wednesday, as the stock rebounded from its sell-off on Tuesday. Shares of NVDA gained 2.01% and closed the trading session at $227.72. It was a volatile session to say the least as a green surge in the morning was met with a red reversal in the afternoon. Investors were likely waiting on the speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who hinted that the next interest rate hike will be coming in March. The NASDAQ was the only index to close the session above water, and the Dow Jones was the biggest loser, shedding 130 basis points to close the day.
At least one analyst is bullish on the fact that it looks like NVIDIA’s acquisition of Arm Ltd. will fall through. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya sent out a note saying that if NVIDIA’s proposed acquisition falls through, the company can still continue its growth through its diversified portfolio of products and services. Arya specifically mentioned mobile phones, data centers, and the Metaverse as reasons why he remains bullish on NVIDIA and reiterated his buy rating for the stock. Arya also pointed towards continued regulatory pushback, an overpriced offer for Arm Ltd., and complicated royalty negotiations for NVIDIA and its peers.
NVIDIA stock forecast
Speaking on Wednesday, the US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, has labelled the ongoing chip shortage as hitting crisis levels. This comes from America’s reliance on international chip foundry plants that have been shut down due to COVID-19 breakouts, which has a direct effect on US production. NVIDIA rival Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is preparing to invest up to $20 billion into two US chip manufacturing plants in Ohio that the company is hoping to alleviate any further chip shortages in the future.
