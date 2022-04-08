In other company news, NVIDIA is establishing a new research center in the European country of Armenia. The new center is expected to be led by the Vice President of the Omniverse and simulation technology, so it will likely be involved in NVIDIA’s upcoming role in the Metaverse. The announcement comes a couple of months after NVIDIA announced a new research and development facility in Israel as well.

In the month of March, semiconductor wait times were hitting new highs as the global chip shortage continues to affect global manufacturing. The wait time for semiconductors to be delivered hit 26.6 weeks on average, an increase of two days from the previous month. The machinery that actually makes chips from companies like ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) hit a delayed delivery time of up to eighteen months. Major companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Nio (NYSE:NIO), and Ford (NYSE:F) have all seen their production affected during the shortage, causing a major supply shortage in new vehicles.

NASDAQ:NVDA saw its shares fall for the fourth straight session despite a mid-day rally that saw all three major indices close in the green. On Thursday, shares of NVDA dipped by 0.82% and closed the trading day at $242.08. The day started out looking like the markets would be falling for the third straight session as investors continue to weigh the policy tightening from the Federal Reserve. After being down by more than 200 basis points in the morning, the Dow Jones managed to close the session higher by 87 basis points. The S&P 500 added 0.43%, and the NASDAQ edged higher by 0.06%.

