As much as NVIDIA has fallen this year, the stock remains relatively expensive on a price multiple comparison. NVIDIA still trades at just about 30 times forward earnings, and 14 times this year’s earnings. On the other hand, AMD trades at 23 and six respectively for those two multiples. With the same headwinds affecting all of the chip companies, it could be that investors prefer cheaper plays like AMD over NVIDIA in the short term.

NVIDIA was named a Top Pick by Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya. Arya also chose NVIDIA as his top large-cap sector stock to buy citing that advancing technologies provide an excellent runway for the chip sector in general. Arya also named other chip stocks like Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ:MRVL), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), and ON Semiconductors (NASDAQ:ON) as other strong investments in the chip sector. Despite the bullish sentiment from the analyst, all three of these stocks were trading lower during the session.

NASDAQ:NVDA trended lower to start the month of June as the broader markets kicked the month off in the red. On Wednesday, shares of NVDA dropped by 1.89% and closed the trading session at $183.20. Even after a mini sell-off following weaker than expected guidance, NVIDIA is still up by more than 14% during the past week of trading. All three major indices closed lower for the second straight day after some more hawkish comments from Fed President Bullard. The Dow Jones fell by 176 basis points, the S&P 500 lost 0.75%, and the NASDAQ closed lower by 0.72% during the session.

