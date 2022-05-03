NASDAQ: NVDA gained 5.32% during Monday’s trading session.

ON Semiconductor reported better than expected earnings on Monday.

India is getting into chip fabrication with a $3 billion investment.

NASDAQ: NVDA investors were relieved to see some green in May after NVIDIA’s stock lost 28% over the past month of trading. On Monday, shares of NVDA jumped by 5.32% and closed the trading session at $195.33. It was a broader rebound for US stocks as all three major averages managed to start the month off above water after a historically bad April. The Dow Jones edged higher by 84 basis points, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ gained 0.57% and 1.63% respectively during the session. The markets bounced higher after the S&P 500 touched its 2022 week low price during intraday trading, while the NASDAQ is attempting to recover from its worst performing month since 2008.

Semiconductor companies were trading higher on Monday after automotive chip maker ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) reported better than expected earnings and sales for the first quarter. This follows a positive earnings report from Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) last week, so investors might be feeling bullish that the ongoing supply chain issues and global chip shortage have not affected these companies as much as expected. NVIDIA will be reporting its first quarter earnings on May 25th.

India is now making a major investment in building out its chip fabrication industry with a $3 billion commitment to a chip-making plant in Karnataka. The ongoing chip shortage has wreaked havoc across multiple industries and many believe it will continue until at least 2023. The shortage has caused several countries to increase their investment in the industry. India is well known for investing in its domestic manufacturing infrastructure while imposing higher tariffs on companies who wish to export to the country. Last week it was revealed that this is one of the reasons why Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has still not managed to penetrate the Indian market.