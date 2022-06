NVIDIA is also feeling the effects of the ongoing correction in the cryptocurrency markets. It is no secret that many of NVIDIA’s high-powered GPUs are used for crypto mining for Proof of Work projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum . With the popularity of cryptos currently waning, NVIDIA could see a further dip in GPU sales. Ethereum is also largely expected to switch to Proof of Stake which would mostly eliminate the need for mining.

A Financial Times report out of London suggests that one of NVIDIA’s competitors could invest in a stake in Cambridge-based Arm Holdings. Investors will recall that NVIDIA’s attempted acquisition of Arm was called off by European regulators last year. The Financial Times is reporting that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) could be interested in acquiring a stake in Arm when it goes public. Arm is currently owned by Japanese tech giant Softbank, but the company is planning to spin Arm off as a separate, publicly-owned entity. Investors were clearly reading this story as an opportunity that got away from NVIDIA.

NASDAQ:NVDA cooled off following the Memorial Day weekend as green stock futures quickly turned to another day of losses for the broader markets. On Tuesday, shares of NVDA inched lower by 0.74% and closed the trading session at $186.72 . Stocks dipped lower into the close as all three major indices snapped their three-day winning streaks from the previous week. The Dow Jones dropped by 222 basis points, the S&P 500 fell by 0.63%, and the NASDAQ posted a loss of 0.41% during the session.

