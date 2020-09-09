NVAX Stock Price: Novavax set to bounce after AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial is halted

NASDAQ: NVAX is trading up nearly 5% in Wednesday's pre-market session.

Rival AstraZeneca has halted its Phase 3 COVID-19 trail following a patient's illness.

Novavax's vaccine has a higher chance of success with its immunization candidate.

Schadenfreude – the German term describing finding pleasure in the misery of others – is what Novavax investors may be experiencing at this juncture. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based firm that specializes in developing vaccines has been struggling to in the race to achieve immunization for coronavirus. However, it may have more leeway now.

AstraZeneca, a large British pharma firm has been working with the University of Oxford on a COVID-19 vaccine considered one of the most promising in the world. The project – which may offer T-cell and antibody protection – has now fallen down the ranks. Shortly after kicking off the final Phase 3 trial, one patient fell ill and the experiment has been halted.

While there are several other competitors – and the correlation between the inoculation and that person's back issues are yet to be confirmed– markets are under pressure.

However, for Novavax – which received funds from the US federal government – it means a less-saturated competitive field. Additional support from Uncle Sam cannot be ruled out. President Donald Trump has been optimistic about obtaining a vaccine and may push to invest more funds in achieving it before the November 3 elections.

NVAX stock price today

NASDAQ: NVAX is changing hands closer to $90 in Wednesday's pre-market trading session, up nearly 5%. That bounce, if realized, would break a losing streak for the stock. It has already tumbled over 50% from the 52-week high of $189.30 hit earlier in the summer.

Nevertheless, for those jumping on Novavax's bandwagon in the spring, sticking with the stock proved a boon. Shares were worth less than $10 back then. Critical support awaits at around $80, the pre-surge cap in July. Further down, $48 was another resistance line.

Looking up, the round $100 level is an initial target, followed by the mid-August swing low of $124.