NVAX Stock Price: Novavax set to bounce after AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial is halted

- NASDAQ: NVAX is trading up nearly 5% in Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Rival AstraZeneca has halted its Phase 3 COVID-19 trail following a patient's illness.
- Novavax's vaccine has a higher chance of success with its immunization candidate.
Schadenfreude – the German term describing finding pleasure in the misery of others – is what Novavax investors may be experiencing at this juncture. The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based firm that specializes in developing vaccines has been struggling to in the race to achieve immunization for coronavirus. However, it may have more leeway now.
AstraZeneca, a large British pharma firm has been working with the University of Oxford on a COVID-19 vaccine considered one of the most promising in the world. The project – which may offer T-cell and antibody protection – has now fallen down the ranks. Shortly after kicking off the final Phase 3 trial, one patient fell ill and the experiment has been halted.
While there are several other competitors – and the correlation between the inoculation and that person's back issues are yet to be confirmed– markets are under pressure.
However, for Novavax – which received funds from the US federal government – it means a less-saturated competitive field. Additional support from Uncle Sam cannot be ruled out. President Donald Trump has been optimistic about obtaining a vaccine and may push to invest more funds in achieving it before the November 3 elections.
NVAX stock price today
NASDAQ: NVAX is changing hands closer to $90 in Wednesday's pre-market trading session, up nearly 5%. That bounce, if realized, would break a losing streak for the stock. It has already tumbled over 50% from the 52-week high of $189.30 hit earlier in the summer.
Nevertheless, for those jumping on Novavax's bandwagon in the spring, sticking with the stock proved a boon. Shares were worth less than $10 back then. Critical support awaits at around $80, the pre-surge cap in July. Further down, $48 was another resistance line.
Looking up, the round $100 level is an initial target, followed by the mid-August swing low of $124.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
