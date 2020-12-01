NVAX stock price: Novavax, Inc to complete 50% gain in a week after on coronavirus vaccine progress

- NASDAQ: NVAX is set to open Tuesday's trading some 6% higher, building on previous gains.
- Novavax Inc. announced it is kicking off a covid vaccine Phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico.
- Rival immunization schemes have faced issues, allowing Novavax a share of the pie.
Does the early bird get the worm? Not so fast. While three coronavirus vaccine efforts have already announced high levels of immunization, Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is still well-positioned to provide jabs to a world gripped with the disease.
The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based vaccine development firm announced that its Phase 3 trials in the US and Mexico are set to start in the next few weeks. Despite the delay – inoculations were originally planned to start in October in North America – production is ramping up
Novavax announced it is planning to produce vaccines at a commercial scale in the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in North Carolina. The partnership with the Japanese-based company may result in mass output for Novavax's vaccines. Novavax has a significant advantage in the US – it is working closely with the federal government's Operation Warp Speed.
The firm's European operations are also moving forward. NVAX, which has facilities in Uppsala, Sweden, has completed enrollment for a 15,000-strong Phase 3 trial in the UK. It is also busy with a Phase 2b test in South Africa, which includes several HIV-positive participants. Trying the vaccine on a variety of populations could provide more robust data.
NVAX stock news
NASDAQ: NVAX is set to kick off trading at around $148, up over 6% on Tuesday. If these projected premarket figures become reality, stocks would complete an increase of roughly 50% in one week. Shares of the pharma firm traded under $100 last week and below $90 earlier in November.
Novavax, run by Stanley C. Erck, has made significant headway since trading at below $4 as its 52-week low. Excitement about a covid vaccine could push shares toward the 52-week high of $189.40.
