NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. sets to open around $109.00

Novavax, Inc, (NASDAQ: NVAX) recedes from recent tops near $114.00.

(NASDAQ: NVAX) looks offered in the sub-$110.00 area on Wednesday.

Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are facing some downside pressure in the premarket activity, slipping back to the sub-$110.00 area on Wednesday.

In the meantime, recent auspicious news over a potential COVID-19 vaccine continues to underpin the biotech sector, where Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) remain in centre stage among others.

Additional news around Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) said the biotech could announce results from its Phase 1 human study of its candidate vaccine later this month, while the Phase 2 and 3 are expected to run in several countries.

So far, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained more than 2,700% this year if we consider January’s open at $3.99 and Monday’s top just below $114.00.

At the moment, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is losing 0.88% at $109.00 and a breach of $93.51 (low Jul.10) would aim to $89.50 (high Jun.30) and finally $61.50 (monthly high May 18). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at $113.98 (2020 high Jul.13) followed by $169.80 (monthly high June 2016) and then $184.60 (monthly high December 2015).