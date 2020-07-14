NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. recedes from multi-year tops near $114.00

Novavax, Inc, (NASDAQ: NVAX) trades on a firm note above $107.00.

(NASDAQ: NVAX) stays bid although below tops near $114.00.

Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are adding to Monday’s gains around the $108.00 mark following the opening bell in Wall St. on Tuesday.

In the meantime, investors remain optimistic on a potential COVID-19 vaccine, underpinning further the momentum around Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) as well as other biotech companies developing candidate vaccines.

So far, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is forecasted to announce results from its Phase 1 human study of its candidate vaccine later this month, while the Phase 2 is expected to be developed in several countries.

At the moment, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is advancing 6.84% at $111.45 and faces the next hurdle at $113.98 (2020 high Jul.13) followed by $169.80 (monthly high June 2016) and then $184.60 (monthly high December 2015). On the other hand, a breach of $93.51 (low Jul.10) would aim to $89.50 (high Jun.30) and finally $61.50 (monthly high May 18).