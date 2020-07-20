NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. leaps beyond $150.00, new multi-year tops

- Novavax, Inc, (NASDAQ: NVAX) trades with strong gains above $150.00.
- (NASDAQ: NVAX) clinched levels last seen in September 2016.
Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are poised to open the week on a strong footing, navigating beyond the $150.00 mark during the premarket activity, area last visited in September 2016.
Indeed, the company’s solid financial position and being a front-runner in the race to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine have been sustaining the sharp move up in past weeks, posting gains in the last five consecutive sessions. It is worth recalling that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is up nearly 3,000% so far this year.
The upside momentum also appears to have been boosted by some Wall St. analysts shifting the outlook on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’.
So far, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is forecasted to announce results from its Phase 1 human study of its candidate vaccine later this month, while the Phase 2 and 3 are expected to run in several countries later in the year.
NVAX News
At the moment, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is up 8.19% at $152.00 and faces the next hurdle at $169.80 (monthly high June 2016) and then $184.60 (monthly high December 2015). On the other hand, a breach of $93.51 (low Jul.10) would aim to $89.50 (high Jun.30) and finally $61.50 (monthly high May 18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
