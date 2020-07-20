NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. leaps beyond $150.00, new multi-year tops

Novavax, Inc, (NASDAQ: NVAX) trades with strong gains above $150.00.

(NASDAQ: NVAX) clinched levels last seen in September 2016.

Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are poised to open the week on a strong footing, navigating beyond the $150.00 mark during the premarket activity, area last visited in September 2016.

Indeed, the company’s solid financial position and being a front-runner in the race to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine have been sustaining the sharp move up in past weeks, posting gains in the last five consecutive sessions. It is worth recalling that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is up nearly 3,000% so far this year.

The upside momentum also appears to have been boosted by some Wall St. analysts shifting the outlook on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’.

So far, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is forecasted to announce results from its Phase 1 human study of its candidate vaccine later this month, while the Phase 2 and 3 are expected to run in several countries later in the year.

NVAX News

At the moment, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is up 8.19% at $152.00 and faces the next hurdle at $169.80 (monthly high June 2016) and then $184.60 (monthly high December 2015). On the other hand, a breach of $93.51 (low Jul.10) would aim to $89.50 (high Jun.30) and finally $61.50 (monthly high May 18).