NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. jumps to multi-year highs near $134.00

Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are extending the weekly gains to levels last seen in September 20176 beyond the $132.00 mark on Friday.

As usual in past weeks, news around the development of a COVID-19 vaccine has been sustaining the sharp upside in the company, which has so far gained nearly 3,000% this year.

The move up also appears to have been boosted by some Wall St. analysts shifting the outlook on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’.

Adding to the optimism around Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), the company appears as one of the front-runners to finally deliver a vaccine, particularly after the biotech recently joined the “Operation Warp Speed” run by the US government.

So far, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is forecasted to announce results from its Phase 1 human study of its candidate vaccine later this month, while the Phase 2 and 3 are expected to run in several countries.

At the moment, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is up 8.37% at $130.36 and faces the next hurdle at $133.90 (2020 high Jul.17) followed by $169.80 (monthly high June 2016) and then $184.60 (monthly high December 2015). On the other hand, a breach of $93.51 (low Jul.10) would aim to $89.50 (high Jun.30) and finally $61.50 (monthly high May 18).