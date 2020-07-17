NVAX Stock Price: Novavax Inc. jumps to multi-year highs near $134.00

- Novavax, Inc, (NASDAQ: NVAX) pushes higher above the $133.00 level.
- (NASDAQ: NVAX) trades in levels last seen in September 2016.
Shares of biotech Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) are extending the weekly gains to levels last seen in September 20176 beyond the $132.00 mark on Friday.
As usual in past weeks, news around the development of a COVID-19 vaccine has been sustaining the sharp upside in the company, which has so far gained nearly 3,000% this year.
The move up also appears to have been boosted by some Wall St. analysts shifting the outlook on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’.
Adding to the optimism around Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), the company appears as one of the front-runners to finally deliver a vaccine, particularly after the biotech recently joined the “Operation Warp Speed” run by the US government.
So far, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is forecasted to announce results from its Phase 1 human study of its candidate vaccine later this month, while the Phase 2 and 3 are expected to run in several countries.
NVAX News
At the moment, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is up 8.37% at $130.36 and faces the next hurdle at $133.90 (2020 high Jul.17) followed by $169.80 (monthly high June 2016) and then $184.60 (monthly high December 2015). On the other hand, a breach of $93.51 (low Jul.10) would aim to $89.50 (high Jun.30) and finally $61.50 (monthly high May 18).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.14 amid critical EU Summit, weak US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1430 ahead of the critical EU Summit discussing the recovery fund. US UoM Consumer Confidence missed with 73.2 in July. COVID-19 statistics are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.25 as Johnson warns of new coronavirus waves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.25, pressured after BOE Governor Bailey reiterated the bank's commitment to low rates. PM Johnson announced further steps to open the economy but warned of new COVID-19 waves.
Stellar shines, ETH/BTC bracing for a fall
Mass industry adoption of blockchain technology continues to Increase. The crypto market enters a sideways/downward cycle and is likely to begin August at discount prices. ETH/BTC could fall more than 5% in the next month.
Gold hits fresh session tops, inching back closer to $1810 level
Gold continued gaining traction through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1806-07 region. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a positive mood around the global equity markets.
WTI looks for a firm direction around $41 after snapping two-day winning streak
WTI fades upside momentum from $40.69 but remains positive for the third day in the week. The black gold reversed from the highest in three weeks the previous day. Though, sellers seem unconvinced amid a lack of major catalysts.