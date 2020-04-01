During the early Asian morning on Thursday, The Guardian signaled, based on comments from the New South Wales (NSW) police commissioner Mick Fuller, the lockdowns in Australia are likely to stretch longer.

Key quotes

There was a good question yesterday about when is the turn-off period for these orders. It is for 90 days. People will have gotten the message by then, hopefully. And we won’t be talking about the powers, we’ll be talking about what does it look like coming out of this.

FX implications

The news exerts an additional burden on the market’s risk-tone and drags the AUD/USD pair further down below 0.6100, currently around 0.6070.