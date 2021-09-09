NSW outlines 'Roadmap to Freedom’, New Zealand hopeful on vaccines, Japan set to extend State of Emergency

With major Asian economies still grappling with the continued surge in coronavirus cases, courtesy of the Delta variant outbreaks, Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) is moving towards easing the restrictions.

NSW reported 1405 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, the state is on track to hit 80% of those eligible for vaccination having received two doses by mid-October.

Therefore, the vaccination progress has prompted the Australian government to lay out a re-opening timeline - 'Roadmap to Freedom’.

Key takeaways (via Reuters)

“Stay-at-home orders for adults who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be lifted from the Monday after NSW passes the 70 percent double vaccination target.”

“Gatherings in the home and public spaces: Up to five visitors will be allowed in a home where all adults are vaccinated ... Up to 20 people can gather in outdoor settings.”

“Venues including hospitality, retail stores and gyms will reopen subject to density restrictions.”

“Personal services such as hairdressers and nail salons can open subject to density restrictions.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said about 250,000 covid vaccine doses will soon arrive from Spain, as the country reported 15 new cases on Wednesday.

Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura said in a statement on Thursday, Japan is set to extend the State of Emergency in Tokyo and other areas to end-September. Additionally, there are reports that a significant easing of restrictions is expected for late November.

Market reaction

The US dollar is gaining ground in Asia once again amid a risk-off mood, as investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB’s decision on tapering and looming covid fears.

The US dollar index is heading back towards the monthly highs of 92.86, better bid on the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures drop 0.15% so far.