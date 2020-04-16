Now is the time to slow hiring - Google's Pichai

Google will slow hiring for the remainder of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Sunder Pichai said in an email sent to employed, according to Bloomberg.

Key quotes

We’ll be slowing down the pace of hiring while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas, and onboarding the many people who’ve been hired but haven’t started yet.

We believe now is the time to significantly slow down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas where users and businesses rely on Google for ongoing support, and where our growth is critical to their success.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed most nations into lockdown and has brought the economic activity to a standstill. Most analysts expect a prolonged period of economic downturn and joblessness.

The US weekly Initial Jobless claims data due on Thursday is expected to show that 5.5 million people registered for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 10. The jobless claims have already risen by an unprecedented 16.8 million in the last three weeks.

