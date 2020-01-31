According to Josh Nye, Senior Economist at Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Economics, a modest upside surprise in November GDP does little to change the narrative that Canada's economy stagnated in Q4/19 – the BoC's 0.3% growth forecast still looks reasonable.
Key Quotes:
“Transitory factors were at play again in November, most significantly in the transportation sector which suffered from labour disruptions and pipeline outages. That drag should be reversed in December, though the transportation industry is now facing further challenges with some airlines canceling flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak. Transportation disruptions also weighed on some manufacturing industries in November, which offset a rebound in motor vehicle production following temporary shutdowns in October.”
“While it's difficult to untangle the myriad transitory factors that impacted growth in the second half of last year (the attached graph is our attempt) we think it's fair to say that Canada's economy geared down over that period, and particularly in Q4/19. As BoC Governor Poloz said last week, that has opened the door to a rate cut. The bank's next meeting in March is a live one, though today's data doesn't exactly call for urgent action and our forecast remains for an April rate cut. What could tip the balance, though, is the evolving economic impact of the coronavirus (both here and abroad), and how much of a rebound we see in December's activity indicators.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains strength around 1.1060 despite upbeat Michigan
The EUR/USD pair continues trading at weekly highs, despite the final version of the Michigan Consumer Confidence survey was upwardly revised to 99.8 from 99.1. Risk-related trading prevails.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Union’s farewell
As Brexit becomes a fact, and the dollar stands out of the market’s favor, GBP/USD advances, currently trading above 1.3150, its highest for this week.
Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit
The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.
WTI drops below $52.00 and challenges 2020 lows
Prices of the barrel of WTI are losing further ground at the end of the week and are trading at shouting distance from yearly lows in sub-$52.00 levels.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.