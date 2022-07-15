- NVAX stock falls as much as 26% on Thursday to $51.62.
- European Medicines Agency (EMA) will list severe allergic reactions as a potential side effect.
- Novavax stock had traded up to $76 on Wednesday.
Novavax (NVAX) stock dropped sharply on Thursday after the European Medicines Agency said it will list severe allergic reactions as a side effect of the company's Covid-19 vaccine shot. Novavax shares traded as low as $50.05 before registering a tiny recovery on the close, but the stock now looks highly questionable in our view. Pfizer and Moderna offer alternatives, and both investors and governments are likely to look to those vaccines as a result of this decision in our view.
Novavax stock news
Novavax's vaccine was seen as an advantageous alternative to those offered by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna due to some key differences. The vaccine was protein-based, not an mRNA vaccine, so it may have appealed to those who have so far avoided such vaccines. In addition, the Novavax vaccine did not need to be stored at freezing temperatures. This week alone NVAX stock spiked higher when news broke that the US FDA had approved its covid vaccine for emergency use authorization (EUA) in adults 18 and over.
Now that optimism remains in short supply as the European Medicines Agency decision weighs on the stock and likely on the minds of those deciding on which vaccine to receive. Reuters reported that the EMA will also update the product information label to include skin sensations that are unusual or decreased. The FDA approval had included a warning against giving it to people with a history of allergic reactions to any of the ingredients.
Novavax stock forecast
In our view, this is not one to own as there are ready alternatives from other vaccine manufacturers that have already been widely distributed. There is too much uncertainty now, and, as I like to drum on, markets hate uncertainty. The shot was already sparsely used in Europe with only 250k shots being administered, according to Reuters. This news is hardly likely to see demand increasing then. NVAX stock is now approaching the 50-day moving average support, and a break will see a move to $40 as the likely outcome.
NVAX chart, daily
