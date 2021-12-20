Novavax (NVAX) Stock News and Forecast: Why are NVAX shares up so much on Monday?

- Novavax (NVAX) shares up 11% premarket on Covovax WHO authorization.
- Novavax (NVAX) could begin delivering to the EU in Q1 2022.
- Novavax (NVAX) breaks above the 200-day moving average.
Novavax stock surged on Friday and is repeating the dose on Monday as the World Health Organisation (WHO) gave emergency use approval for the Serum Institute of India's covid 19 vaccine Covovax. The original product is developed by Novavax (NVAX) and is called Nuvaxovid. It is currently being assessed by the European Medicines Agency. The WHO approved Covovax which is the Serum Institue of India's version.
Novavax (NVAX) stock news
From Novavax investor relations, "Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine...Today's EUL pertains to vaccine manufactured and marketed by SII as COVOVAX™, a novel recombinant, adjuvanted SARS-CoV-2 rS Vaccine, in India and licensed territories. An additional EUL filing is under review by the WHO for vaccine to be marketed by Novavax under the brand name Nuvaxovid™...The vaccine is also currently under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. The company expects to submit its complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data package to the U.S. FDA by the end of the year.".
Reuters separately reports that Novavax (NVAX) is due to deliver to the European Union in the first quarter of 2022 pending approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
Novavax (NVAX) stock forecast
Friday's move broke above some key resistance levels. There was huge resistance around $200 from the 100 and 200 day moving averages as well as the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) for the year. The trend has already been established by the higher low on Dec 6 versus Oct 20. Now to confirm we need a higher high which means breaking the November 29 $229 high. Already premarket is seeing this taken out. The MACD has crossed into a bullish signal and $277 is the next resistance insight. Approval from the EMA will likely bring another boost to sentiment here so be ready. The US FDA may be further behind but this is another potential tailwind further down the line. Holding above $200 is key to the short-term momentum.
Novavax (NVAX) daily chart
