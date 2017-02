More from James Bullard:

Deregulation, INFRA, tax reform may impact on 2018-19.

Shrinking balance sheet may adjust yields.

Fed can manage shrinkage, duration of balance sheet.

Balance sheet rub-off could go smoothly if communicated.

US has stayed away from deflation so far, due to Fed.

Shrinking balance sheet may allow policy-space for future QE.

Raising Fed inflation target probably not a good idea.