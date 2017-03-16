Skip to main content
Norway Trade Balance: 23.5B (February) vs previous 25B
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
9 minutes ago
EUR/USD firmer, eyes 1.0750 on FOMC hangover
FXStreet
|
12 minutes ago
AUD/USD pares jobs data-led losses, back closer to 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
14 minutes ago
Sources: PBOC raises SLF rate by 20bps to 3.30% - RTRS
FXStreet
|
16 minutes ago
BOJ’s Kuroda expects strong interest from G20 on new US Govt policies
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
BOJ’s Kuroda: Prices are keeping momentum towards 2% but lacks strength
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
BOJ’s Kuroda: Will continue with QQE and YCC as long as is needed to achieve 2% target
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
Forex Today: BOJ – a dud, SNB, BOE – Up next
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
Australia: Headline employment softer, but positives lie deeper below – TDS
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
Netherlands, The Unemployment Rate s.a (3M): 5.3% (February)
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
FOMC: Another hike, unchanged dots – Natixis
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
PBoC: Rates raised on open market operations by 10bps on 7, 14 and 28 day reverse repos - TDS
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
EUR/GBP: Dips should be short lived - Natixis
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
NZ: GDP dragged down by weaker primary production - TDS
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
US: February CPI in line with expectations - Natixis
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
SMA cross injuring GBP/JPY
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
GBP/USD: Corrective mode intact near 1.2270 ahead of BOE
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
RBNZ OCR Preview: Reinforcing neutral - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:50 GMT
US: Retail sales report was overall a mixed bag - Nomura
FXStreet
|
05:44 GMT
AUD/JPY: Bears attacking 87 handle on poor Aus jobs, BOJ
FXStreet
|
05:32 GMT
