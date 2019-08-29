Analysts at TD Securities are looking for Mainland GDP of Norway to come in at 0.9% q/q for Q2, just a touch above the Norges Bank's and market's forecast of 0.8%.

Key Quotes

“Q2 is old news by now, and we don't expect this print to have much influence on the Norges Bank's rate decision next month. The bigger factor for them should be the high and rising downside risks to global growth.”