Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
US Dollar Index
GOLD
OIL
Norway Labour Force Survey dipped from previous 4.4% to 4.2% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Norway Labour Force Survey dipped from previous 4.4% to 4.2% in January
FXStreet
|
4 minutes ago
GBP/USD through 1.2500 early in Europe
FXStreet
|
5 minutes ago
NZ: Surprise increase in dairy auction - TDS
FXStreet
|
22 minutes ago
AUD/USD extends Tuesday’s reversal farther below 0.77 handle
FXStreet
|
23 minutes ago
Fed should be soft on inflation - BNPP
FXStreet
|
29 minutes ago
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0800 as USD corrects, EZ data eyed
FXStreet
|
36 minutes ago
BoJ still thinks Japan is on the path to 2% CPI - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
60 minutes ago
EU to threaten Britain with court action if Theresa May refuses to pay £50bn Brexit divorce bill
FXStreet
|
05:52 GMT
FOMC: Risk of more hikes in 2017, not fewer - BNPP
FXStreet
|
05:42 GMT
USD/JPY: Supply caps minor-recovery near 111.80
FXStreet
|
05:40 GMT
BOJ’s Funo: There is possibility inflation won't reach 2% before Gov Kuroda's term ends in April 2018
FXStreet
|
05:35 GMT
Canada: Firm retail sales likely to result in upgraded economic assessment - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:27 GMT
German surplus at risk – BNPP
FXStreet
|
05:24 GMT
Fed’s Kaplan: 3 US rate hikes this year 'reasonable' baseline case
FXStreet
|
05:14 GMT
GS: OPEC now an inventory manager rather than price setter - CNBC
FXStreet
|
04:55 GMT
UK: Inflation overshot expectations in February - ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:51 GMT
US financial crisis still casts a long shadow - Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:36 GMT
Japan All Industry Activity Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.1%) in January
FXStreet
|
04:32 GMT
US current account deficit narrowed to USD112.4bn in Q4 – ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:31 GMT
AUD/JPY faces double whammy, weakest since Feb 9
FXStreet
|
04:22 GMT
Load More content ...