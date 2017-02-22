Skip to main content
Norway Labour Force Survey declined to 4.4% in December from previous 4.7%
By
FXStreet Team
Norway Labour Force Survey declined to 4.4% in December from previous 4.7%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
UK Q4 GDP and German IFO data release amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 07:01 GMT
German IFO and UK Q4 GDP data awaited – TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:57 GMT
Russia’s Novak: Iranian delegation to visit Moscow on March 27th - IFX
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:55 GMT
SEK: Set for gradual appreciation - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:53 GMT
AUD/USD retreats from 0.7700 neighborhood, Fed minutes awaited
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:38 GMT
German election poll: Merkel's CDU 34% vs Schulz’ SDP 36% - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:38 GMT
Forex Today: USD softens in Asia, IFO, UK GDP, Fed - Key
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:25 GMT
AUD: Wage price index and construction work done print weak numbers - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:17 GMT
EUR feeling the pinch - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:14 GMT
AUD/NZD: Plenty of upside scope for the pair - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:09 GMT
CHF: SNB likely remains active - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:03 GMT
EUR/USD faces rejection near daily pivot, IFO eyed
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 06:01 GMT
Primary budget balances in EMU – BBH
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:58 GMT
Australia: Construction disappoints again in Q4 - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:40 GMT
Japan’s Aso: Monetary policy exit strategy is not PM Abe's job
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:18 GMT
AUD: Irons in the fire - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:11 GMT
Australia: Leading Index sustains recent lift in growth rate - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:07 GMT
When is German IFO and how this could affect EUR/USD?
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:05 GMT
Australia: Private sector wage growth still slowing – ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 05:02 GMT
