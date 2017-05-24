Skip to main content
Norway Labour Force Survey came in at 4.5%, above expectations (4.3%) in March
FXStreet Team
Germany Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey above forecasts (10.2) in June: Actual (10.4)
FXStreet
|
May 24, 06:01 GMT
EUR: Positive sentiment with the improving Eurozone economy - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:52 GMT
GBP/USD moves to daily highs near 1.2980
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:50 GMT
China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Can the reality of the program meet its’s grand ambitions? - NAB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:47 GMT
USD/JPY fails to break through 112.00 handle, retreats from highs
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:38 GMT
Goldman Sachs: Trump's proposed US oil reserve sale not an issue for OPEC - RTRS
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:35 GMT
AUD/USD sinks to 0.7440 on China downgrade, weaker copper
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:21 GMT
AUD: Stay cautious, especially against its major European peers - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:21 GMT
Japan Leading Economic Index unchanged at 105.5 in March
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:04 GMT
Japan Coincident Index dipped from previous 114.6 to 114.4 in March
FXStreet
|
May 24, 05:04 GMT
Australia: Leading Index eases back a little – Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:58 GMT
US: New home sales fell 11.4% m-o-m in April - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:54 GMT
NZ: 2017 Budget can afford to be more generous – Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:44 GMT
China MOF: Moody's downgrade overestimates difficulties facing China's economy
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:42 GMT
Australia: Consumer anxiety eases again - NAB
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:37 GMT
Australia: Modest seaborne export growth in iron ore continues – Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:31 GMT
Global Economy: Onwards and upwards - ANZ
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:25 GMT
China funding rate to rise in coming months – Morgan Stanley
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:22 GMT
Buy AUD/NZD for target of 1.0800 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 24, 04:21 GMT
Load More content ...