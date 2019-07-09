Danske Bank analysts point out that today we get mainland GDP out of Norway and will be a key event.

Key Quotes

“The figure will be important when gauging the potential for further rate hikes from Norges Bank. The aggregated output index in Norges Bank's regional survey corresponds to growth in mainland GDP of around 3% over the remainder of the year. The monthly figure is difficult to predict, however, due to the large weather component in power and agriculture.”