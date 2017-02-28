Skip to main content
Norway Credit Indicator increased to 5.1% in January from previous 4.8%
FXStreet
|
07:02 GMT
GBP/USD flirting with highs near 1.2450
FXStreet
|
06:58 GMT
Forex Today: USD recovery stalls in Asia, US GDP, Trump in spotlight
FXStreet
|
06:57 GMT
Trump’s speech in front of Congress to garner an incremental level of fanfare – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
06:56 GMT
Gold to keep on rallying towards next resistances at 1276-1280 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:52 GMT
Trump's speech to Congress today will be monitored closely – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:49 GMT
Sources: Saudi Arabia wants oil prices to rise to around $60 in 2017 - RTRS
FXStreet
|
06:48 GMT
USD/CAD fails to extend yesterday's strong up-surge, capped below 1.3200 handle
FXStreet
|
06:38 GMT
Dollar longs at five-month low – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:17 GMT
Hedging S&P with USDJPY Options - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:13 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: YYC will ensure yields won't rise beyond levels that reflect improvements in economy
FXStreet
|
06:09 GMT
Australia: Consumer confidence rebounds sharply - ANZ
FXStreet
|
06:08 GMT
Gold defends $1250 level, holding steady near 3-1/2 month highs
FXStreet
|
05:54 GMT
EUR/USD extends the Asian recovery, tests 1.06 ahead of Trump
FXStreet
|
05:41 GMT
Japan Annualized Housing Starts rose from previous 0.923M to 1.001M in January
FXStreet
|
05:34 GMT
US: All eyes on Trump today – ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:29 GMT
Japan’s Abe: BOJ plays an important role in stimulating the economy
FXStreet
|
05:25 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: BOJ will continue to pursue powerful monetary easing policy
FXStreet
|
05:22 GMT
Japan Housing Starts (YoY) registered at 12.8% above expectations (3.2%) in January
FXStreet
|
05:11 GMT
Commodities: Generally higher with a weaker USD supporting investor appetite - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:04 GMT
Load More content ...