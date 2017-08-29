North Korea's Kim Jong-Un: Necessary to conduct more ballistic rocket drills targeting the Pacific

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is on the wires, via KCNA, stating that he'll continue to watch U.S. demeanors and "will decided future actions according to them".

More headlines:

Necessary to conduct more ballistic rocket drills targeting the Pacific

Missile drill is "First step of its military operation in the Pacific and prelude to containing Guam"

Has guided drill of Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile striking U.S. bases in the Pacific