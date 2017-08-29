North Korea's Kim Jong-Un: Necessary to conduct more ballistic rocket drills targeting the Pacific

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un: Necessary to conduct more ballistic rocket drills targeting the PacificBy Felipe Erazo
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is on the wires, via KCNA, stating that he'll continue to watch U.S. demeanors and "will decided future actions according to them".
More headlines:
Necessary to conduct more ballistic rocket drills targeting the Pacific
Missile drill is "First step of its military operation in the Pacific and prelude to containing Guam"
Has guided drill of Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile striking U.S. bases in the Pacific
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.