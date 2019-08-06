North Korean Leader Kim: Military actions send a warning to US, South Korea over military drills – KCNA

North Korea’s state media mentioned that the leader Kim Jong-un inspected that recent missile launches while releasing his comments after Tuesday’s launch on early Wednesday.

Key quotes

We have launched a new type of tactical guided missile.

Military action sends a warning to the US and South Korea over military drills.

FX implication

While the news didn’t have any immediate market impact, it clearly shows the escalation of political tension between the US, North Korea and South Korea, which in turn could weigh on trade sentiment and help the risk-safety momentum.