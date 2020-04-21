North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is conducting normal activities – Yonhap

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is conducting normal activities, reported South Korea’s state news agency, Yonhap, on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the South Korean government clarified the chatter by saying that Kim Jong-Un is not seriously ill.

The US NBC News reported that the dictator was brain dead.

Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea that focuses on North Korea, reports that Kim reportedly received a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12.

USD/KRW correcting sharp rally

On upbeat news on the North’s leader’s health condition, the South Korean won continues to recover ground vs. the greenback after having slumped to three-week lows of 1,241.23 in Asia.

At the time of writing, USD/KRW trades at 1,229.61, still up 0.74% on a daily basis.