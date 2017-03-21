North Korea will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programmes - RTRS

North Korea has nothing to fear from any U.S. move to broaden sanctions aimed at cutting it off from the global financial system and will pursue "acceleration" of its nuclear and missile programmes, a Pyongyang envoy told Reuters on Tuesday.

Key quotes (via Reuters)

"This includes developing a "pre-emptive first strike capability" and an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), said Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador at the DPRK (North Korean) mission to the United Nations in Geneva."