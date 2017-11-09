North Korea warns of 'greatest pain' if US pursues oil sanctions threat - The Guardian

News is crossing the wires via 'The Guardian'-

North Korea has warned that it will inflict “the greatest pain and suffering” on the US if it continues to call for fresh sanctions in response to the regime’s sixth nuclear test last week. Washington wants the UN to support a halt to oil exports to North Korea.

As per the official KCNA news agency, North Korea's foreign ministry warned that that if it “did rig up the illegal and unlawful ‘resolution’ on harsher sanctions, the DPRK shall make absolutely sure that the US pays a due price".