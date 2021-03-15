North Korea warns new US administration if it wants peace it must avoid 'causing a stink' – KCNA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III failed to get a warm welcome from Korea as North Korean leader’s sister was recently spotted warning America’s new government over its ties with the Republic of Korea (ROK, South Korea).

Reuters cites Korean news KCNA while saying, “The sister of North Korea’s leader, Kim Yo Jong, has warned the new U.S. administration if it wants peace it must avoid ‘causing a stink’, the state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.”

FX implications

Although the news failed to offer any major moves by the press time, it does challenge risks as the Biden administration is on their way to Asian majors after South Korea and the response from here should influence their news allies in the US.