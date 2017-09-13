North Korea vows to accelerate nuclear push after UN sanctions - Bloomberg

North Korea vows to accelerate nuclear push after UN sanctions - BloombergBy Omkar Godbole
North Korea's response to new United Nations (UN) sanctions is aggressive as usual. The nation says it will accelerate its plans to acquire a nuclear weapon that strike the US homeland as it seeks 'practical equilibrium' with the US.
Pyongyang also denounced UN sanctions on textiles and natural gas. The sanctions imposed yesterday are likely to reduce North Korea's revenues by $1.3 billion.
