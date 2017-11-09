North Korea slapped with tougher UN sanctions

News is crossing the wires via Reuters that United Nations has slapped North Korea with tougher sanction though a unanimous [14-0] vote.

Key points

The council voted 15-0 to back the US-drafted sanctions resolution banning exports of coal, lead and seafood.

North Korea's textile exports have beeb banned

The resolution imposes a ban on condensates and natural gas liquids, a cap of 2 million barrels a year on refined petroleum products, and a cap on crude oil exports to North Korea at current levels.

As per BBC report, China and Russia have proposed a dual suspension of Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile testing and US and South Korean military exercises in the region.