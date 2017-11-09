North Korea slapped with tougher UN sanctions

North Korea slapped with tougher UN sanctionsBy Omkar Godbole
News is crossing the wires via Reuters that United Nations has slapped North Korea with tougher sanction though a unanimous [14-0] vote.
Key points
The council voted 15-0 to back the US-drafted sanctions resolution banning exports of coal, lead and seafood.
North Korea's textile exports have beeb banned
The resolution imposes a ban on condensates and natural gas liquids, a cap of 2 million barrels a year on refined petroleum products, and a cap on crude oil exports to North Korea at current levels.
As per BBC report, China and Russia have proposed a dual suspension of Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile testing and US and South Korean military exercises in the region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.