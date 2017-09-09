North Korea requires a global response - NATO chief

NATO's general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, while talking to BBC's Andrew Marr, said North Korea's nuclear program "is a global threat and requires a global response".

However, he refused to say whether an attack on the US overseas territory of Guam would trigger a military response. Article 5 of the Nato treaty says that an attack against one member is considered an attack against all.

Key quotes

I will not speculate about whether Article 5 will be applied in such a situation

What I will say is that we are now totally focused on how can we contribute to a peaceful solution of the conflict and press North Korea to stop its nuclear missile programs

