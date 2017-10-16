North Korea rejects diplomacy with US for now - CNN

North Korea rejects diplomacy with US for now - CNNBy Eren Sengezer
"North Korea is not ruling out diplomacy, but before we can engage in diplomacy with the Trump administration, we want to send a clear message that the DPRK has a reliable defensive and offensive capability to counter any aggression from the United States," a North Korean official told CNN on Monday.
This headline is contradicting with Russian news agency Interfax's recent report, which claimed that American and North Korean diplomats could meet in Moscow later this week.
